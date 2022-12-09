SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 100 Special Olympics New York athletes are preparing to hit the lanes on Saturday for a bowling competition. The “Capital District Super Regional” will be held at Saratoga Strike Zone, December 10 at noon.

A spokesperson for the event said bowlers will hail from the Capital District and North Country regions. They will compete in traditional singles and ramp singles bowling.

Volunteers can register on the day of the event, or ahead of time on the Special Olympics New York website. Organizers said they still need 10 volunteers to fill roles such as scorekeepers and lane monitors for the competition.