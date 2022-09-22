MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga police arrested a father and daughter for theft in Malta. Cassandra D. Felice, 31, and Robert J. Felice Jr., 53 were arrested on September 21.

On September 15 around 4:54 p.m., Troopers got a complaint from a Malta business that a $1,300 item had been stolen the day before. After investigation, police found C. Felice stole the item from the store with the help of her father, R. Felice Jr.

Charges for Cassandra D. Felice

Fourth degree grand larceny

Charges for Robert J. Felice Jr.

Fifth degree conspiracy

Both were arrested and processed at State Police Saratoga, where they were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Malta Town Court on October 13, then released.