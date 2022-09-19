SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced its 2022 fall and holiday season series, which will be held in the Spa Little Theatre. The fall series is highlighted by the SPAC debut of Nobuntu Vocal Ensemble and the return of Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, who now has a year-round presence in Saratoga. SPAC’s long-awaited holiday season will return for the first time since 2019, with a diverse lineup including Danú: “An Emerald Isle Christmas,” a Canadian Brass Holiday Concert, and Damien Sneed’s “Joy to the World: A Christmas Musical Journey.”

“SPAC is excited to move back into the Spa Little Theatre, as we continue our expansion of year-round programming,” says Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. “From Afro-jazz to gospel to classical and beyond, we invite the community to join us for this exploration of music and traditions from around the world.”

Fall Series Schedule

Nobuntu Vocal Ensemble – Friday, October 14, at 7 p.m.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Soloists in the Spotlight – Saturday, October 15, at 7 p.m.

Holiday Season Schedule