SPAC launches School of the Arts

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) announced the launch of the SPAC School of the Arts, dedicated to dance, music, and theater. The multidisciplinary School of the Arts will teach literary, visual, and media arts, and online registration for fall classes begins August 18.

The School of the Arts is trying to reach more underserved communities to establish a creative space for art exploration and discovery. It already serves about 49,000 students in the Capital Region annually.

The school’s mission honors the founding legacy of Lewis A. Swyer, Marylou Whitney, and Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney. The school will also prioritize multi-cultural and multi-genre education to further SPAC’s goals of inclusion, equity, and access in arts education.

The school will focus on creating a joyful learning environment that includes introductory, exploratory arts instruction for all age groups, physiques, and abilities. They plan to operate out of the Lewis A. Swyer Studios, a state-of-the-art facility located behind the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs and set to reopen in September.

The Lewis A. Swyer Studios are part of the National Museum of Dance. Following the Museum’s closure, SPAC collaborating with New York State Parks, and the administration of the National Museum of Dance to reopen it to the public.

Each year, SPAC’s free education offer over 400 classes, presentations, performances, and events, partnering with over 120 schools and non-profit organizations across the greater Capital Region. Visit the Saratoga Performing Arts Center to find out more or register.