SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 8 was evacuated on the report of a bomb threat, according to police. A search by police K-9s after the crowd had exited yielded negative results.

Multiple police departments responded to the scene. The concert, featuring Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds with Garbage and Metric, was suspended out of an abundance of caution at 9:40 p.m.

Attendees were evacuated without incident. The disturbance remains under investigation.