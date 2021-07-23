SPAC celebrating health care workers with ice cream, fireworks, fillm

FILE – In this May 6, 1978, file photo, Affirmed, jockey Steve Cauthen up, crosses the finish line to win the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky. Secretariat is the early 7-2 favorite for this weekend’s virtual Kentucky Derby, an animated race pitting all 13 Triple Crown winners on the day the Derby would have been held before the coronavirus pandemic postponed it. Citation, who won the 1948 Triple Crown, was made the 4-1 second choice. Seattle Slew and Affirmed, the 1977 and ’78 Triple Crown winners, were each listed at 5-1 odds. (AP Photo/File)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is holding a special event Friday night in honor of health care workers.

Starting at 8 p.m., over 2,000 health care workers and first responders are slated to head to SPAC for a free screening of the movie “Secretariat.” They’ll also get free ice cream from Stewart’s and a fireworks finale to cap off the evening.

“Bringing these programs at no cost to thousands of health care workers is just one small way of expressing our tremendous gratitude for their tireless work and sacrifice during the pandemic,” says Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO of SPAC, in a written statement.

In attendance will be workers from participating organizations like Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, the Wesley Community, Ellis Medicine, St. Peter’s Health Partners, AIM Services, Saratoga Bridges, and Center for Disability Services.

SPAC is also going to donate free tickets so health care workers can see and hear the Philadelphia Orchestra’s “Coleman, Bach & Brahms” program live on August 12. That performance will feature the SPAC premiere of “Seven O’Clock Shout,” composed by Valerie Coleman as a tribute to the pandemic’s frontline workers.

“Seven O’Clock Shout is a declaration of our survival. It is something that allows us our agency to take back the kindness that is in our hearts and the emotions that cause us such turmoil,” says Coleman. “We cheer on the essential workers with a primal and fierce urgency to let them know that we stand with them and each other.”

Friday’s festivities are backed by CDPHP, NYRA, Gateway Dermatology, and Stewart’s Shops.