SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The box office at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is officially opening on Saturday, May 27. To celebrate opening for the season, Live Nation is offering tickets with no fees on that day.
The no-fee tickets will only be available at the SPAC Box Office on Route 50 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 27. This does not include online tickets. The offer is only available while supplies last and does not include lawn 4 packs.
The 2023 Ellis Medicine Concert Series at SPAC season kicks off Friday, June 16 with TLC and Shaggy. Here’s the list of previously announced concerts:
- June 16: TLC and Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston
- June 17 and 18: Dead & Company
- June 19: Dermot Kennedy
- July 1: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Ziggy Marley
- July 2: Tears For Fears with Cold War Kids
- July 3: Big Time Rush
- July 5: Counting Crows with Dashboard Professional
- July 7: Goose
- July 8: Noel Gallagher and Garbage
- July 9: KIDZ BOP
- July 14 and 15: Dave Matthews Band
- July 16: Jason Aldean
- July 28: Gov’t Mule: Dark Side of the Mule
- July 30: Matchbox Twenty
- August 1: Foreigner with Loverboy
- August 6: The Chicks
- August 8: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.
- August 13: Zac Brown Band
- August 22: Brit Floyd
- August 23: Pentatonix with Lauren Alaina
- August 24: Eric Church
- September 1: Guns N’ Roses
- September 2: Noah Kahan
- September 8: ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd with Uncle Kracker
- September 15: Outlaw Music Festival
- September 16: Killer Queen