SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The box office at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is officially opening on Saturday, May 27. To celebrate opening for the season, Live Nation is offering tickets with no fees on that day.

The no-fee tickets will only be available at the SPAC Box Office on Route 50 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 27. This does not include online tickets. The offer is only available while supplies last and does not include lawn 4 packs.

The 2023 Ellis Medicine Concert Series at SPAC season kicks off Friday, June 16 with TLC and Shaggy. Here’s the list of previously announced concerts: