SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen announced Thursday Patrick Phelan, 53, of Saratoga Springs has pleaded guilty. Phelan admitted to driving for Lyft drunk and hitting a 72-year-old jogger in Saratoga Springs in November 2020.

According to court documents, Phelan admitted to driving drunk and hitting Andrew Fincke while he jogged along the side of the road. Phelan also had a young woman in the car on her way to work as he was driving for Lyft at the time.