SPAC accepting submissions for young artist festival

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is accepting student art submissions for the 2022 Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists (FOYA) online gallery. Submissions are being accepted in visual, literary and performing arts.

The online gallery will re-launch in May 2022 to showcase Blanco’s poem “Interdependence”, featuring the accepted student submissions for the festival. All students with accepted submissions will be notified in March 2022 to make arrangements to showcase their work at SPAC’s live festival event scheduled for June 5, 2022.

This year, three students who submit literary submissions will be selected to work with Presidential Inaugural Poet and Visiting Artist Richard Blanco in two virtual workshops. The students will be working on their submitted poetry and preparing for a collaborative performance at SPAC on June 5.

The festival includes the “FOYA 2022 Outstanding Artist” awards featuring $500 scholarships for students in each of the three categories. Submissions are encouraged to incorporate the festival theme of Interdependence. The deadline for all submissions is January 7, 2022.

Students considered for a Outstanding Artist Award must meet the following criteria:

Student must be enrolled in grades 9-12

Students must live in or be part of an organization or school located in one the following NY counties: Albany, Essex, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Rensselaer, Warren, Washington

Student’s submitted work should adhere to the Festival theme of “Interdependence.”

SPAC said any works of art that are deemed discriminatory, derogatory, intimidating, violent, harassing, taunting and/or bullying will not be accepted into this festival.

More information on the festival can be found on the SPAC website.