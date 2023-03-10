CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man was cited to court Tuesday night after police say he drove down Route 9 high on drugs. Troopers stopped Matthew R. Flynn, 24, in Halfmoon around 9:30 p.m. They said he had broken several traffic laws.

Flynn was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs. While they cuffed Flynn, troopers allegedly found several drugs in his car.

They then added charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, along with criminally using drug paraphernalia, and other public health law violations.

Flynn was taken to the State Police barracks in Clifton Park, where he allegedly refused to provide a sample to determine the drug content of his blood. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Halfmoon Town Court on March 8 and released to a sober party.