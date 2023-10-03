CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Southern Saratoga YMCA in Clifton Park is hosting a Zombie Run and free Fall Fest on Saturday, October 7. The family-friendly mile Zombie Run costs $10 per runner and begins at 11 a.m.

Runners are encouraged to dress up in costume. There will be friendly walking zombies chasing runners throughout the course. The event is open to all ages.

Fall Fest opens at 10 a.m. Visitors are encouraged to come in costume and play carnival games with prizes, indulge in cider doughnuts, apple cider, and popcorn, and participate in pumpkin decorating and balloon art. Visitors can also stop by the petting zoo and enjoy a pony ride.

During the Fall Fest, the CDYMCA will collect items for its annual Basket Brigade program, including canned vegetables and fruit, stuffing mix, boxed mashed potatoes, canned yams, canned gravy, and brownie mix. The CDYMCA will put together Thanksgiving meal baskets for local families in need.

Fall Fest will be held at 1 Wall Street in Clifton Park. The event runs until 1 p.m.