South High Marathon Dance underway at the Great Escape

Saratoga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Escape park is a charity dance floor Friday for the 44th annual South High Marathon Dance. Students filed into outdoor pavilions, socially distanced, with masks on, to dance the day away and raise money for local organizations and families battling debilitating illnesses.

Each year, the students learn a choreographed dance routine that they break out during the marathon. NEWS10ABC’s Giuliana Bruno got a lesson in the dance:

The events kicked off at 9 a.m. and will run until the closing ceremony at 10 p.m. Check out the livestream of the event, which includes raffles, trivia, and live music:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire