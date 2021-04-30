South High Marathon Dance underway at the Great Escape

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Escape park is a charity dance floor Friday for the 44th annual South High Marathon Dance. Students filed into outdoor pavilions, socially distanced, with masks on, to dance the day away and raise money for local organizations and families battling debilitating illnesses.

Each year, the students learn a choreographed dance routine that they break out during the marathon. NEWS10ABC’s Giuliana Bruno got a lesson in the dance:

The events kicked off at 9 a.m. and will run until the closing ceremony at 10 p.m. Check out the livestream of the event, which includes raffles, trivia, and live music: