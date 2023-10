SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, the South Glens Falls Police arrested Jocilyn A. Fitzgerald, 25, following a domestic dispute. Fitzgerald allegedly caused a laceration to an acquaintance’s upper arm with a kitchen knife.

Police charged Fitzgerald with second-degree assault. She was arraigned in the Town of Moreau Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court on November 1.