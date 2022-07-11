SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A South Glens Falls woman has been arrested after police said she cut a man with a knife. Jennifer Estevez, 35, was involved in a physical domestic incident with the man at her house on July 1. She is accused of intentionally cutting his forearm with a kitchen knife, according to Chief David Gifford of the South Glens Falls Police Department.

The 30-year-old man, who was not named by police, was treated at the scene by Moreau EMS but declined further treatment. Estevez was charged with felony second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon. She was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released with an order of protection issued for the victim.

Chief David Gifford made the arrest and was assisted by Sergeant Jason Martin and the New York State Police.