SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — These “Juke Box Heroes” are sure to bring the “Night Life” up to another level at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). “Vocal Point,” an a cappella group from South Glens Falls High School will be opening for Foreigner and Loverboy Tuesday night at SPAC.

The show begins at 7 p.m. The show is a part of Foreigner’s “The Historic Farewell Tour.”