South Glens Falls man charged with raping child under 11

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police in Wilton are reporting the arrest of David W. Lunt,19, of South Glens Falls, for allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a child. They also accuse him of possessing and promoting images of child sexual exploitation, commonly referred to as child porn.

State police say they arrested Lunt after investigating a cyber tip received by the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. While investigating initial charges, they say they discovered that Lunt had intercourse with a child under the age of 11.

Lunt faces the following charges:

  • First-degree rape: intercourse with a person less than 11 years old
  • First-degree sexual abuse: contact with individual less than 11 years old
  • Promoting the sexual performance of a child
  • Possessing a sexual performance of a child

Lunt was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail on $50,000 cash bail. All told, these charges are worth up to 43 years with convictions, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

