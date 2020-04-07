South Glens Falls man arrested for stealing car from Stewart’s parking lot, police say

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State troopers arrested Tyler S. Moon, 34, of South Glens Falls, on charges connected to an alleged car theft.

Just after 5 p.m., State Police in Saratoga tried to stop a 2009 Saturn on an exit ramp off of Interstate 87, northbound, that was reported stolen. The owner of the car says it was stolen from the parking lot of the Stewart’s on Route 9 in Ballston Spa.

Police say Moon, who was driving the car, stopped on the off-ramp, abandoned the vehicle, and ran away.

Police say when they took him into custody soon after, Moon tried to swallow multiple doses of suboxone—an addictive substance used to treat opioid addiction—in an effort to destroy evidence.

Charges against Moon include fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, tampering with physical evidence, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and use of a vehicle without an interlock device.

All told, these felonies and misdemeanors could earn Moon as much as 11 years if convicted.

