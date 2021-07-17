South Glens Falls man arrested after alleged stolen van crash on July 4

Saratoga County
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 4, state police in Delaware County arrested Johnny Rivera, 33, of South Glens Falls on a felony charge after an allegedly stolen van crashed.

A police trooper dispatched to the scene of an accident on County Route 4 in Sidney discovered that a Rent-A-Center van that crashed into a guide rail was unoccupied. The van had been reported stolen out of Glens Falls.

The responding trooper said they found Rivera walking away from the crash, and police say an investigation determined that he was the driver who crashed the stolen van. Medical responders dispatched to the scene evaluated Rivera’s injuries, and he was sent to Tri-Town Hospital in Sidney.

Rivera was released from the hospital into police custody. He’s charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

