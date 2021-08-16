South Carolina man dies after assault on Caroline Street

Jordan Garafalo, 38, (L) and James Garafalo, 27, (R) both of Saratoga Springs, were charged with Assault in the Second Degree after police said they caused head trauma to a South Carolina man on Saturday, August 14. The victim later died. Police said new charges may be filed.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A South Carolina man has died after he was assaulted in Saratoga Springs over the weekend.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, police said Mark French, 56, of South Carolina, was assaulted on Caroline Street. Police said he sustained head trauma and was taken to Albany Medical Center where he later died. Weapons were not used during the assault, police said.

Police arrested Jordan Garafalo, 38, and James Garafalo, 27, both of Saratoga Springs. Both men were initially charged with Assault in the Second Degree. Additional charges may be filed now that the victim has died.

Both men are in Saratoga County Jail without bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police at (518) 584-1800, calling (518) 584-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous, or by e-mailing tips@saratogapolice.org with information.