SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga seniors ages 60 and older are encouraged to attend the Gather and Dine program at the Saratoga Senior Center. Mazzone Hospitality will serve hot, nutritious meals to attendees at noon on weekdays.

The program begins on Monday, December 11. Not only can seniors enjoy a healthy meal, but the program allows participants to socialize with other seniors in the local community.

Reservations can be made beginning on Wednesday, December 6. Those interested can sign up at the Saratoga Senior Center at 209 West Ave Suite 1 in Saratoga Springs, or call the Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services at (518) 363-4020.

Reservations are required. To Go meals are not available.