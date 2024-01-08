STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Preserving Land and Nature (PLAN) bought Snake Hill from Stewart’s Shops for $1 million. The peninsula spans nearly 30 acres off Saratoga Lake in Stillwater and will now have permanent protection.

Saratoga PLAN got $1 million from the state to secure Snake Hill, an undeveloped landform with historical significance, appearing in indigenous stories of the region. It was the largest unprotected shoreline property on the lake, and now, it will be able to keep providing clean, safe, and healthy habitat on an ongoing basis. The acquisition brings several benefits, like preventing pollution and protecting biodiversity, shores, wetlands, and forests.

For now, Snake Hill remains closed to the public. There will be a public comment period and a fundraising campaign for future management and supervision of the land announcement later in the year.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner said, “I’m proud to have been able to secure funding for this invaluable asset on Saratoga Lake. Snake Hill has geological, ecological, and cultural importance to our community, state, country, and world. Therefore, I’m thrilled Saratoga PLAN will ensure its natural habitats and resources will stay protected for generations to come. I’d also like to thank the Dake Family and the Stewart’s Corporation for their stewardship of this uniquely special land.”

In 2022, Stewart’s withdrew plans to develop Snake Hill by building four homes on 30 acres, with board chairman Bill Dake pushing for more development around Saratoga Lake. Now, however, Saratoga PLAN said that the company gave $100,000 from the sale back to Saratoga PLAN as a donation for future support of the property.

The nonprofit land trust Saratoga PLAN preserves irreplaceable nature assets like farmlands, woodlands, and natural habitats to ensure they are accessible to all and that they stay healthy. They have helped conserve over 14,000 acres of land in Saratoga County.