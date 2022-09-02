CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Smoothie King, a New Orleans area-based smoothie company, is opening its first location in the Capital Region. According to the Smoothie King website, the new location is opening soon at 9 Clifton Country Road.

Smoothie King serves fresh-blended smoothies and healthy retail products such as sports drinks, energy bars, snacks, vitamin supplements, herbs, minerals, and other sports nutrition products. The company opened its first store in 1973 and started as the first franchised smoothie bar in the United States in 1989.

The new location will be located within Village Plaza. The plaza at 9 Clifton Country Road also has a Subway and the coffee shop Uncommon Grounds.

The company’s smoothies come in different categories: Feel Energized Blends, Get Fit Blends, manage Weight Blends, Be Well Blends, Enjoy a Treat Blends, and Kids Blends. You can check out the full menu on the Smoothie King website.

According to the website, Smoothie King has over 1,300 locations in the U.S. The closest stores to the Capital Region are in Dewitt, which is near Syracuse, and Lake Katrine, which is a hamlet in Kingston.