Small mudslide closes road in Saratoga County

Saratoga County
Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — A small mudslide occurred in Saratoga County Thursday night.

The mudslide took place on Spier Falls Road. The road is closed until it can be cleared and is inspected by highway crews.

Heavy rain fell across Saratoga County causing flooding and multiple road closures. Officials remind all drivers to turn around and go back if they come across a flooded road.

