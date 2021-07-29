(NEWS10) — A small mudslide occurred in Saratoga County Thursday night.
The mudslide took place on Spier Falls Road. The road is closed until it can be cleared and is inspected by highway crews.
Heavy rain fell across Saratoga County causing flooding and multiple road closures. Officials remind all drivers to turn around and go back if they come across a flooded road.
LATEST STORIES
- Small mudslide closes road in Saratoga County
- ‘Happy tears’: Lee’s gold sparks joy at home in Minnesota
- South Texas nun makes gutsy decision to continue moving migrants despite governor’s executive order
- Highway safety still a concern as Vermont prepares for retail cannabis sales
- Vermont’s first Black woman police chief has big plans for Brattleboro