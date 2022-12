BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A small fire in an HVAC unit shuttered the Stewart’s Shop in Burnt Hills Thursday morning, according to an emailed statement from Burnt Hills Fire Chief Greg Bradtke. The blaze broke out just before 6 a.m.

Crews were able to contain the flames to one bathroom inside the shop. Employees re-opened the 810 Route 50 location at about 7:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians. An investigation into the fire remains ongoing.