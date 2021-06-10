Sleep in Heavenly Peace hosts ‘Bunks Across America’ event

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is comprised of local chapters and volunteers who build, assemble, and deliver top-notch bunk beds to children in need. On Saturday, June 12, the Mechanicville chapter will be among more than 100 chapters in 30 states participating in the second annual Bunks Across America event. The goal is to make 2,500 bunk beds nationally — and 50 locally.

At O’Reilly Auto Parts on Main Street in Mechanicville, almost 100 volunteers will be building 30 beds to help children in need. The will be building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The SHP tagline is ‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town,’ and we want to do everything we can to make that possible in Mechanicville Chapters delivery area,” said the Mechanicville chapter. So far, this chapter has delivered 458 beds to children who regularly sleep on floors, couches or air mattresses.

The build includes several stations where volunteers work on one task — from cutting the lumber to length, sanding every piece of wood and assembling headboards and side rails to the final steps, branding each bed with the initials SHP and staining. All volunteers work with trained core volunteer staff.

The beds are delivered in compliance with New York State COVID safety procedures, and each child also receives a new mattress, set of sheets, a pillow, and comforter.

Individuals can visit shpbeds.org to apply for a bed. Right now, deliveries are limited to 17 miles of the 12118 zip code.