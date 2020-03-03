Skidmore wins Active Minds Healthy Campus Award

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Skidmore College is one of five college campuses marked as the healthiest in the country.

Well-being is directly tied to a student’s ability to grow intellectually, emotionally and creatively … At Skidmore, health and wellness are part of our institutional DNA. Cerri Banks, Dean of Students and Vice President for Student Affairs

Skidmore and four other schools— Santa Monica College, the University of Arizona, the University of Richmond, and Denison University—were named Monday as recipients of the 2020 Active Minds Healthy Campus Award for promoting student health and wellness.

Skidmore College stands out because of its comprehensive program to address and tackle well-being in multiple forms for both students and employees. Skidmore is a model for the impact colleges can have by prioritizing a campus culture that promotes and protects the physical and mental health of its students. Alison Malmon, Executive Director and Founder of Active Minds

