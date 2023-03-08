SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An exhibit by fashion designer and Skidmore alumna Barbara Tfank will be on display at the Tang Teaching Museum in Saratoga. Tfank’s designs have been worn by notable women such as Michelle Obama, Uma Thurman, Kate Winslet, and Adele.

Skidmore explains Tfank graduated from Skidmore College in 1972 with a degree in education and received her master’s degree from Stanford University. She then became a fashion design assistant for Cesarani in New York City and a stylist featured in Vanity Fair before becoming a successful costume designer for feature films. Tfank launched her label in 2001 with a line of vintage brocade cocktail coats and colorful, classically shaped dresses.

Tfank comments, “I’m thrilled to return to Skidmore College for this lecture and exhibit,” “The insights and validation of my interests that I received as a student have proven invaluable. The nurturing and creative environment here helped facilitate my own curiosity and set me on a successful path to becoming the designer I am today.” Tfank debuted her bridal collection in 2019 and most recently has been invited to work with first lady Jill Biden. Her collections are also presented twice yearly at New York Fashion Week and featured on Vouge.com.

The exhibit will be on display from March 18 through 26. Tfank will also deliver the 2023 F. William Harder Lecture in Business Administration at Skidmore on Tuesday, March 21. The lecture will be available to the public through a live stream beginning at 6 p.m. The Tang Teaching Museum is located at 815 North Broadway in Saratoga Springs.