SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Skidmore College will host the 43rd-annual Palamountain Scholarship Benefit at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Surrey-Williamson Inn on North Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Proceeds will benefit the Joseph C. and Anne T. Palamountain Scholarship Fund, which supports financially-eligible juniors and seniors at the college with outstanding academic records and co-curricular service. The fund, which honors Skidmore’s late president and his wife, has provided more than 375 scholarships since 1979.

The Anne T. Palamountain Scholar Award is presented each year to a Skidmore student or recent graduate who has demonstrated leadership, service to others, and a commitment to the greater good of society. This year’s event will recognize 2022 Palamountain Scholar Award winner Georgia Dittemore, who graduated from Skidmore with honors in May.

Dittemore, a chemistry major at Skidmore with a focus on biochemistry, is pursuing a research opportunity this summer in the Medicinal Chemistry Core at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Next, she will go for her Ph.D. at Harvard in their chemical biology graduate program, where she plans to study the intersection of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and molecular medicine- specifically, drug discovery and the molecular mechanisms of cancer.

At Skidmore, Dittemore maintained a near-perfect academic transcript while juggling two jobs, conducting research, and serving as a chemistry peer academic coach, an organic chemistry teaching assistant, and as the communications chair of the Eastern New York Younger Chemists Committee through the American Chemical Society.

“This scholarship has brought me closer to fulfilling my dreams,” Dittemore said. “It allowed me to explore all my intellectual curiosities at the institution best suited for me. Without it, it would have been very difficult to afford this dream experience.”

In addition to award presentation, the event will include a reception, a silent auction, a live auction, and a gourmet dinner served by Skidmore College’s chefs.

“There is no greater gift than access to education and that’s why I’m involved with the Palamountain Scholarship Benefit,” said event co-chair Tabitha LeClair Orthwein. “Beneficiaries of the Palamountain Scholarship inspire me at this event every year, and I look forward to hearing Georgia share her story.”