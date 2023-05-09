SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Skidmore College’s annual studio art majors’ Senior Thesis Art Exhibition has been announced. It will take place from May 11 through May 20 at the Tang Teaching Museum, located in the college at 815 N Broadway #1632, Saratoga Springs, NY.

Thirty senior studio art majors will display their work as a capstone project to their studies at Skidmore College. The Skidmore Art Department provides courses in numerous studio art disciplines, including ceramics, communication design, drawing, painting, digital media, fiber arts, jewelry and metals, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.

The 2023 senior art majors at Skidmore College.

Full List of Student Exhibitors

Allaura Barrett

William Carter

Alison Cottingham

Jane Crowley

Aki Kodama Davis

Sasha Fishstein

Caroline Forte

Sarah Franzel

Jeremy Freedman

Jamie Gutin

Katherine Knight

Karen Kwok

Muriel Lang

Frank Lanzante

Jasmine Leong

Ciara McDonald

Josh Melcer

Han Nguyen

Giuseppe Paolini

Daniella Peralta

Nina Radtke

Milo Schair-Rigoletti

Lucy Schwartzreich

Cara Sherr-Messing

Sophie Smith

Aidan Sullivan

Natalie Viebrock

Karr Weiler

Eamon Witherspoon

Angela Zhang.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information, visit Tang Teaching Museum.