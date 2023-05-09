SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Skidmore College’s annual studio art majors’ Senior Thesis Art Exhibition has been announced. It will take place from May 11 through May 20 at the Tang Teaching Museum, located in the college at 815 N Broadway #1632, Saratoga Springs, NY.
Thirty senior studio art majors will display their work as a capstone project to their studies at Skidmore College. The Skidmore Art Department provides courses in numerous studio art disciplines, including ceramics, communication design, drawing, painting, digital media, fiber arts, jewelry and metals, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.
Full List of Student Exhibitors
- Allaura Barrett
- William Carter
- Alison Cottingham
- Jane Crowley
- Aki Kodama Davis
- Sasha Fishstein
- Caroline Forte
- Sarah Franzel
- Jeremy Freedman
- Jamie Gutin
- Katherine Knight
- Karen Kwok
- Muriel Lang
- Frank Lanzante
- Jasmine Leong
- Ciara McDonald
- Josh Melcer
- Han Nguyen
- Giuseppe Paolini
- Daniella Peralta
- Nina Radtke
- Milo Schair-Rigoletti
- Lucy Schwartzreich
- Cara Sherr-Messing
- Sophie Smith
- Aidan Sullivan
- Natalie Viebrock
- Karr Weiler
- Eamon Witherspoon
- Angela Zhang.
The exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information, visit Tang Teaching Museum.