Skidmore College launches racial justice initiative

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Skidmore College announced the launch of a year-long racial justice initiative, a series of 12 distinct projects, on Tuesday. The projects aim to address the reality of racial injustice, and all 12 are planned to be completed within the current academic year.

According to the school, the program came about through conversations with and data gathered from the Skidmore community. It also draws from national research to center on old problems and emerging issues.

“Our connectivity and mutual dependence on each other have never been more apparent, nor have the terrible disparity in the U.S. for people of color and the stark inequities faced by many at this time. We—Skidmore, Saratoga Springs, indeed the entire country—face a time of trial, and it is up to us how we will respond,” said Skidmore College President Marc C. Conner, who talked about the initiative in a video posted by the college on Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES