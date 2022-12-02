SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In November, members of the Skidmore College community came together to support the annual Skidmore Cares community service program. Founded in 2006, Skidmore Cares has been supporting nonprofit agencies and schools throughout Saratoga County.

“Skidmore Cares furthers our connection to the greater Saratoga community and brings us together in the season of giving thanks,” said President Marc Conner. “The generosity of the Skidmore community continues to humble and inspire me. I am very proud of how Skidmore continues to give back to our neighbors in the spirit of kindness each year.”

This year, faculty, staff, and students donated more than 3,400 food items and more than 1,300 school supplies and personal care items. In addition, the school raised $13,000 through ticket and T-shirt sales from Skidmania concerts, which will be matched by James Zankel, a College trustee, and graduate.

The Skidmore College community volunteered to collect, organize, and deliver contributions to the local community organizations: Shelters of Saratoga, Franklin Community Center, Mary’s Haven, LifeWorks Community Action, Wellspring, Saratoga Springs City School District PATHS, the Latino Advocacy Program, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties, and the Saratoga Center for the Family.