SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, December 9, the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College will be hosting a one-day pop-up shop. More than 60 Skidmore students will be selling a variety of wares, including art, jewelry, clothing, pottery, and more.

The Tang Holiday Bazaar is free to attend and open to the public. The Tang will also be having a sale on its publications and all books will be 20 percent off. While each student vendor will have their own payment system, visitors should expect most students to accept payments via Venmo.