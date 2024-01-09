SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College announced a new exhibition that will launch on February 3. The ‘Studio/Archive’ exhibition will feature contemporary art from the Tang collection examining studio portraiture and archives as tools for agency, empathy, and justice.

The Tang Teaching Museum holds exhibitions that bring together visual and performing arts with interdisciplinary ideas representing a wide variety of materials, subject matter, and periods. The museum brings the community’s attention to the richness and diversity of the human experience through art. It is open to the public on Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibition will be running from February 3 to June 19 with an opening reception on February 10 at 5 p.m. The art on view will include 19th-century daguerreotypes, vernacular photography, contemporary portraiture, and video.

This exhibit is designed to complement the museum’s already existing presentation of ‘Lessons of the Hour’ by Sir Isaac Julien to extend and explore the conversation surrounding the power photography holds. Many of the works on view for this exhibition are recent acquisitions and will be displayed for the first time in the museum.

Works that were recently acquired and will be on view for the first time include Ja’Tovia Gary’s ‘An Ecstatic Experience’, Kahlil Robert Irving’s ‘My Memory Media’, Anette Kelm’s ‘Big Print #4’, and vernacular photographs of Black portraits. The other artists that will be on view include Mike Disfarmer, Elger Esser, Zanele Muholi, Vik Muniz, Alice O’Malley, Joachim Schmid, Paul Mpagi Sepuya, Malick Sidibé, Sanlé Sory, Mickalene Thomas, and Huang Yan.