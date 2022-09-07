CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sitterly Road Bridge in Clifton Park has reopened to traffic. The bridge closed in June to replace the existing bridge after a truck towing a trailer with a boom lift struck the overpass in April 2021.

A temporary bridge was installed over the Northway after the truck hit it. New York State Transportation Department (NYSDOT) officials said the new bridge is 18 inches higher than the old one. It also has a sidewalk to make it safer for pedestrians.

“In about 17 months, we went from a damaged bridge to an open bridge that we have here today,” said Patrick Barnes, NYSDOT Region 1 Director.

Barnes said the new bridge was designed in five months, which is about half the time it would usually take. Officials said crews will still be working under the bridge for the next few months. They should be finished in early November.