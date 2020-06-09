Siro’s plans to reopen for 2020 Saratoga racing season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite the rumors, popular Saratoga restaurant Siro’s says they plan to reopen in some capacity this summer.

According to Siro’s Owner Scott Solomon, the restaurant’s indoor dining area will be closed when they reopen, but that could change depending on the status of Gov. Cuomo’s New York Reopening Plan.

While they’re planning for their indoor dining room to be closed, they are exploring outdoor dining and entertainment options.

Solomon says they’d like to install television sets so racing fans can have a place to hang out, with the added benefit of having the sounds of the race track in the background.

Right now, the restaurant says the Siro’s Annual Cup, a fundraiser event for the Center for Disability Services, will not take place at the restaurant. No decision on the event being held this year has been announced.

