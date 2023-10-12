GREAT SACANDAGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A sinking boat was recovered by crews after striking a rock pile on Great Sacandaga Lake Sunday. Responding crews included the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers and the Northville Fire Department.

On Sunday, Forest Rangers received word of a disabled boat on Great Sacandaga Lake. The boat stopped after an angler struck a rock pile near the shoreline of Sinclair Point.

Crews waded out to the stranded boat and guided it, along with a 62-year-old from Tivoli aboard, back to shore. Crews worked with staff from Reets Boat Works to recover it and bring it back to shore.