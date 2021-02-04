Sheriff Zurlo recognizes two deputy sheriffs for life saving efforts

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Feb. 3, Sheriff Zurlo presented the Life Saving Award and Meritorious Service Award to Deputies Eddie Hernandez and Jeffrey Kaplan for “taking immediate and decisive action to save the lives of the two residents who were in immediate peril.”

On Jan. 28 at 2:42 a.m., members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to an EMS call in the Town of Halfmoon. It was reported that the two residents of a home on Oakleaf Drive had lost consciousness for unknown reasons. Upon arriving at the home, the deputies were met with a “strong noxious odor.” When the deputies entered the home, they located the two residents, both in their 60’s, who were having difficulty maintaining consciousness.

The female resident was carried outside from the second floor by Deputy Jeffrey Kaplan and the male resident was dragged outside from the first floor by Deputy Eddie Hernandez.

Both subjects were immediately treated by EMS personnel and taken to Samaritan Hospital. It was later determined that both had suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. Both residents are expected to make a full recovery.

Sheriff Zurlo observed “I have no doubt that the decisive action taken by these two deputies saved the lives of both of these residents.”

The two deputies will be formally recognized at an awards ceremony later in 2021.