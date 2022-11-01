LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cadet Colonel Ishan Swali was recognized at the New York Wing Conference and was honored with the General Carl A. Spaatz award. The award is the highest cadet achievement in the Civil Air Patrol’s Cadet Program.

The award is presented to cadets who’ve demonstrated excellence in leadership, character, fitness, and aerospace education. Less than .5 of 1% of Civil Air Patrol Cadets nationwide earn this prestigious award.

Swali is a senior at Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park. Along with being in the top 10 of his class, he tutors math and physics and spends his free time reading and playing board games with his family. He is also the president of his school’s computer science club and has won the Siena Programming Competition, the American Computer Science League, and the National Cyber Scholarship Competition.