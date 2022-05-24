CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you ever thought about driving a school bus, but were too scared to try it, here’s your chance! The Shenendehowa Central Schools Transportation Department will conduct a “test drive a school bus” event for prospective school bus drivers on Friday, June 3.

Trained staff will allow prospective applicants, with valid driver’s licenses, to drive a school bus- supervised- around the Shen campus. Those who are interested should call the Transportation Department at (518) 881-0240 or email mayfjudy@shenschools.org no later than the close of business on Wednesday, June 1 to let them know you want to participate.

Copies of job applications will be available for pickup after the demonstration is complete. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on June 3, on the Shen campus, at 970 Route 146 in Clifton Park.