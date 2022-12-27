CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa Board of Education (BOE) approved a resolution on Tuesday, December 20, to accept a charitable donation from DCG Development to acquire 5 Maxwell Drive. The address comes complete with a 150,000-square-foot building on around 11 acres of land.

It will now be up to voters to decide if the district should spend the money to rehabilitate the facility. If approved, BOE members said the building will be reconstructed to create a full-day kindergarten center, enhance pre-K provisions, provide space for center-based special education, and provide expanded space for professional development.

Several district offices, including human resources, curriculum and instruction, special education, food services, business and finance, and the Superintendent’s Office, would also be moved to the new facility, according to district officials.

“This donation is a game changer,” said Superintendent Dr. L. Oliver Robinson. “It provides the space to meet so many needs, solving many current issues and providing capacity for years to come.”

Next steps:

Closing and transfer of property on or before December 31

NYSED Preliminary Review (PR) to determine building aid

Architectural design and submissions to NYSED to determine potential timeline for reconstruction and occupancy

Determination of dollar amount needed to renovate, including use of any Reserves based on project scope

BOE adoption of resolution for a public vote

Public Referendum: cost for space modification and/or reconfiguration for school purposes

Finalization of plans and specifications

The district said the new location will allow them to free up space in other buildings for student programs. The public vote to renovate the building is tentatively set for May 16, 2023.