CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The winning design for a billboard to fight impaired driving was unveiled Wednesday morning. It was created by Shenendehowa High School sophomore Megan Perkins.

The billboard will be displayed on a 14×48 billboard on Route 9 at the Earl B. Feiden Plaza. Sixty-one graphic design students in the district took part in the annual event.

They teamed up with the mother of former Shen student, Deanna Rivers, who was killed by an impaired driver in 2012. Lamar Advertising has also decided to display the top 11 designs as digital billboards on Route 9 north of town.