SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shelters of Saratoga, a locally-based human service agency, is asking for donations of winter clothing for those in need. The nonprofit organization is looking for new or gently used items, specifically winter coats and waterproof and insulated boots.

Winter jackets needed range from women’s sizes medium to 2XL to men’s medium to 3XL. Boots are needed for women’s sizes 7 to 10 and men’s sizes 9 to 13. Shelters of Saratoga also has an Amazon Wishlist. Purchases will be shipped directly to the shelter.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 14 Walworth Street in Saratoga Springs. The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.