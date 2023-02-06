SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shelters of Saratoga is no longer moving forward with a Code Blue shelter that would have been placed near a Catholic school. The shelter would have been next to Saratoga Central Catholic School.

Early last week, concerned parents spoke out about the plan, citing potential safety issues. Ahead of their Monday, January 30 meeting, advocates said, “While we support a compassionate solution to provide shelter and rehabilitative resources to the largest homeless population in Saratoga County, we strongly oppose the approved location of a ‘low barrier’ homeless shelter next to a school with children.”

Days later, Shelters of Saratoga posted a statement on their Facebook page saying they had found a more viable location for their shelter. The new location has yet to be announced.

“We want to stay focused on continuing to provide a successful Code Blue and additional services, and immediately went to work to find alternative solutions,” stated Duane J. Vaughn, executive director for Shelters of Saratoga. “We will continue to engage our community as our plans progress and look forward to making an announcement soon.”