BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is asking for help finding the owner of a cat, which they say was thrown from a moving pickup truck on Wednesday. The cat was allegedly thrown from the passenger side of the truck, as it turned the corner of Lake Road and Coldspring Road in Stillwater.

The cat was brought to the shelter on Thursday and is being treated by a vet. If you recognize the cat or have any information about its owner, the shelter would like you to message them directly on Facebook. Volunteers said not to call about this incident.