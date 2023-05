CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Northway northbound is closed at Exit 9 due to a serious crash. The crash took place around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, and at least two people were injured, police said.

The exact number of vehicles involved and the number of people injured remains unclear as several other motorists stopped to help, according to police.

The roadway will be closed at Exit 9 for an unknown amount of time. Traffic is being rerouted.