SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Children’s Museum at Saratoga will begin offering exclusive hours designed for children with special sensory, developmental, or physical needs at the end of this month. On the last Sunday of the next three months, the museum will be open from 9 a.m. to noon at a limited capacity for a more sensory-friendly experience.

“This will be a sirens, horns, and flashing lights free experience,” a spokesperson for the museum said in an online statement. Tickets must be reserved ahead of time online, they noted.

The experience is slated for February 26, March 26, and April 30. The children’s museum is located at 65 South Broadway Suite 105, in Saratoga Springs.