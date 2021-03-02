Send Me Waffles to host virtual 5K to benefit Parkinson’s Foundation

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Send Me Waffles’ Lucky Waffles Virtual 5K is set to take place March 17-21. The race’s $35 registration fee includes a shirt, two waffles (one of which is green), and a personalized printable bib. Send Me Waffles will be donating 10% of the registration fee to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Send Me Waffles says that the beauty of a virtual race is you can get up whenever you want, race where you want, and complete the race on your own time. You pick a 5K route that works for you.

Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects the dopamine producing neurons in your brain. The cause is unknown and there is no cure. The Parkinson’s Foundation raises money to help spread awareness of the disease, advocate for people who have it, and help research treatments and cures.

It is recommended to sign up by March 5 to be guaranteed a shirt. More about the race can be be found on the Send Me Waffles website.