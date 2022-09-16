SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will be delivering the keynote address today at the New York State Wireless Association (NYSWA) Forum at 12:40 p.m. Gillibrand will discus her work to invest in affordable, high-speed internet, expand broadband access in rural communities, and plans to bolster cybersecurity.

NYSWA is an advocacy organization for the wireless industry in New York State, that represents more than 4,700 members and 700 companies, municipalities and acts as key decision-makers in the wireless industry. The address will take place at the Saratoga Springs City Center.