GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is hosting a guided Monarch Walk on Sunday, September 17. Participants will take a mile-long stroll over gently rolling terrain and observe monarch butterflies before they migrate to Mexico.

Participants will also learn about the monarch butterfly life cycle, why the populations are at risk, and how they can be protected. The walk departs from the Old Gick Farm trailhead.

Registration is required. For more information or to register, call the Wilton Preserve & Park office at 518-450-0321 or email info@wiltonpreserve.org. To register online or for up-to-date trail conditions or program information, visit the Wilton Preserve & Park website at wiltonpreserve.org.