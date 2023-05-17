Visitors can gaze upon fields of violet lupine flowers and observe Karner blue butterflies while exploring the nature trails.

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is hosting its Annual Wildlife Festival at the Historic Camp Saratoga on Scout Road on June 4. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the festival, visitors can take guided walks to see Karner blue butterflies and the blooming wild blue lupine. Other activities include live animal programs, nature crafts, pond exploration, and hands-on fun.

At 11:00 a.m. there will be an award ceremony for the winners of the Annual Earth Day Essay Contest. At the ceremony, the contest winners from each of the categories will receive their $50 cash prize.

Hourly walks to explore the Saratoga Sandplains Habitat Restoration area begins at 11:15 a.m. Educators will lead the walks and talk about how the DEC and The Nature Conservancy are making strides in increasing the habitat for Karner blue butterflies.

The live animal programs will begin at 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and highlight native raptors presented by the Trish Marki of Silent Wings. The program is sponsored by the Ballston Spa National Bank.

There will be other local organizations participating in the festival. This year, the Greenfork and Wilton Preserve volunteers will be selling barbequed all-beef hot dogs and cheese pizza, in addition to hosting a bake sale.

The festival will take place rain or shine. In case of rain, many activities will be moved under the cover of Camp Saratoga’s pavilions, the dining hall, and the Winter Lodge. For more information, call the Preserve & Park office at 450-0321 or visit the website at www.wiltonpreserve.org.